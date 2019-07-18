James O. Kimberlain (1925 - 2019)
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
2915 Wright Ave
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
2915 Wright Ave
James O. Kimberlain

September 28, 1925 - July 14, 2019

RACINE - James 'Jim' O. Kimberlain, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.

A memorial service will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Jim will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
