James O. Oliver, Sr.

October 5, 1936 – July 8, 2020

RACINE - James Otis Oliver, Sr., age 83, transitioned to his house in Heaven on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Enterprise, MS on October 5, 1936, the 7th of 9 sons and 3 daughters of the late Houston, Sr. and Artis (Nee: Williams) Oliver.

James affectionately known as "Jimmy Dale," or "Boss Man" received his early education in Enterprise; MS. and later attended MATC in Milwaukee WI. James retired from J.I. Case Company at the age of 45 in 1981. He started his first business venture while working at J.I. Case Company and continued to pursue his entrepreneurial spirit after retiring.

James was an entrepreneur at heart and his savvy business skills served him well during his 46 years as a business owner. He owned and co-owned business ventures with his brothers Walter, Joseph (Joe Frank) and Johnnie, as well as his wife Marie. His first business venture was Jimmy's Mr. Kool's, followed by Mr. Kool's II, in Gulfport, MS, The Blue Room/Action Club, Oliver's Temporary Service, and Marie Oliver Realty all in Racine, WI.

James's present business holdings include: Mr. Kool's Sports Bar, and co-ownership of Marie Oliver Realty, and Marie Oliver Accounting, Payroll and Tax Service. Mr. Kool's sponsored numerous teams and activities over the years including: pool, baseball, dart, and bowling teams, in addition to pub crawls. He also supported Student Scholarships in the City of Racine.

In his younger years, James played the bass guitar in a local band that performed rhythm and blues throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. In his spare time he enjoyed watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. In his later years he became a Brewers fan. He also enjoyed playing pool with his Mr. Kool's family.

James and, his wife, Marie cruised the Caribbean and enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. To say James was a flashy dresser would be an understatement. He loved clothes and jewelry and was always dressed to the nines.

James leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 44 years Marie; his children Artis Oliver, Tacoma, WA, Alice Oliver, Valerie (Arquincy) Oliver-Hamilton, Vanessa Oliver, James Oliver, Jr. all of Racine, WI, Kenneth (Dorothy) Oliver, Jacksonville, FL, Ricky (Markie) Person, Racine, WI, Keona Oliver, San Diego, CA, stepson: Andre Bryant, Baton Rouge, LA; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sister Gracie McMillian, and brother Robert Oliver both of Racine, WI; sisters-in-law: Rebecca Oliver and Shirley Oliver of Racine, WI, Garnett Oliver, Oakland, CA, Carliss Oliver, Gulfport, MS, Cynthia Bland and Yvonne Person both of Dallas, TX, Greta (Gregory) Benjamin and Selma (Steven) Swain both of Birmingham, AL; brothers-in-law: Walter Everson, Eduardo (Margaret) Offord both of Birmingham, AL, Ted (Helen) Offord, Albuquerque, NM, Ronald (Phyllis) Offord, Upper Marlboro, MD, Richard (Teresa) Offord, Killeen, TX, Boswyck (Stacey) Offord, Haymarket, VA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, his beloved Mr. Kool's family, special nieces Patricia McMillian, Diane Oliver and Wanda Oliver; his first wife, Gloria Oliver, other relatives, friends and Wardie Mae Person.

In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Anna Mae Newman, Frosean Oliver, and 7 brothers: Earnest, Roosevelt, Johnnie, Walter, Joseph (Joe Frank), Curtis and Houston; step-daughter, Shenita Bryant; grandson Nicholas Riley; 3 sisters-in-law: Edna Oliver, Ethel Oliver, and Gloria Everson; and 1 brother-in-law Booker Newman.

James knew Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord. He enjoyed reading the word of God and daily prayer. James often referred to God as his "Everything God". He was confident in his eternal destiny. He is now present with the Lord.

A public visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. You may watch the visitation livestream at https://youtu.be/_zyf2SYWcUo. Private family services will be held on Saturday. You may watch the private family service livestream on Saturday at 10:00 am at https://youtu.be/r-Q9aleUXR4. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.

