James R. Christensen May 16, 1930 - February 17, 2019 RACINE – James “Jim” Rodney Christensen, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on February 17, 2019. Jim was born in Racine to the late Elmer and Stensa (nee Olson) Christensen on May 16, 1930. He served in the United States Army from September 20, 1951 until October 1, 1959. One year later at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Racine, Jim married Mary L. Barwich on October 8, 1960. Jim was employed by Modine Manufacturing for 46 years retiring on May 10, 1996. He was also a drummer in many bands including: various dance bands, Zion Christian Band, the Kilties Drum Corps, and the Boys of 76. Jim performed at Safari Day at the Racine Zoo, Cardiac Capers for the former St. Mary Hospital. He also participated with the Modine floats on The Fourth of July. Jim liked to travel on many cruises with his wife. He enjoyed entertaining others, especially his buddies at the Harbor Lights Yacht Club. Jim will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years, Mary; daughter, Karen Zies; grandchildren, Nicholas J. (Leandra) Grazer and Michael J. Grazer; great-granddaughter, Allison Grazer; sister, Carol Dalziel; niece, Linda Dalziel; nephew, Kurt (Janine) Dalziel; great-nephew, Eric Dalziel; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Donald Dalziel; nephew, Brian Dalziel; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Esther (Robert) Johnson and Pearl (John) Balde. A memorial service will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Holly Anderle officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Online condolences may be shared at



