Cousin Dom and Mary.

I've been trying to find the words to say to all of you to help you through these very difficult times, I can't. The loss of a loved one is difficult enough and to lose a child has to be the hardest thing to console a person for.

Please know Gabriella and I will keep James, you, Mary and the whole Giannini in our thoughts and prayers. When be return to Italy we will light a candle for James.

Dom, please, anything, I'm here, just ask.



All our love and prayers, Guy and Gabriella







Guy and Gabriella Hawley

Family