James R. Giannini
James R. Giannini

1981-2020

James R. Giannini, 39, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, August 5th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 6th, at 8:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns and Wisconsin state statutes, masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign James' Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
AUG
6
Prayer Service
08:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Memories & Condolences

August 4, 2020
To the Giannini Family,
May the Lord provide you comfort in your time of sorrow, remember James will always be with you. God Bless.
The Koderca Family
The Koderca Family
Family
August 4, 2020
Mary and family,
So very sorry about the loss of your son, James. No words to express my deepest sympathy. Keeping you all in prayer.
Susan St. John
August 4, 2020
Dear Giannini Family,
Tenderly, may time heal your sorrow
Gently, may friends ease your pain
Softly, may peace replace heartaches
And may warmest memories remain.

Find comfort in knowing James now walks amongst the angels.

With Deepest Sympathy,
Rene & Kathy Haebig
August 4, 2020
sorry for your loss
Hugh Walter
Friend
August 4, 2020
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,
Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
August 4, 2020
Cousin Dom and Mary.
I've been trying to find the words to say to all of you to help you through these very difficult times, I can't. The loss of a loved one is difficult enough and to lose a child has to be the hardest thing to console a person for.
Please know Gabriella and I will keep James, you, Mary and the whole Giannini in our thoughts and prayers. When be return to Italy we will light a candle for James.
Dom, please, anything, I'm here, just ask.

All our love and prayers, Guy and Gabriella


Guy and Gabriella Hawley
Family
August 4, 2020
Memories ....
Let them fill your mind, warm your heart,
and lead you through this difficult time.
August 4, 2020
Dear Giannini Family,
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your beloved son, husband, and brother. James will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to have known him.
Find comfort in knowing you now have a special guardian angel to keep watch over you.

With Deepest Sympathy,
The Sorensen Families
August 4, 2020
James now walks amongst the angels.
