To the Giannini Family,
May the Lord provide you comfort in your time of sorrow, remember James will always be with you. God Bless.
The Koderca Family
1/1
1/1
James R. Giannini
1981-2020
James R. Giannini, 39, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, August 5th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 6th, at 8:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns and Wisconsin state statutes, masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign James' Online Memorial Book at: