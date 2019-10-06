James R. Glassen

September 24, 2019 - October 2, 2019

FRANKSVILLE – James R. Glassen, 55, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family after a battle with cancer. He was born in Racine on September 24, 1964, son of Paul and Mary Ann (Née: Blommel) Glassen.

Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Gaya Therese Lock, on June 7, 1997, at St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Jim was a Team Lead for Target before he went to be a Project Manager for Assurant Healthcare. He most recently worked for Zeman Tool and Manufacturing.

Jim's family always came first in his life which was evident to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His fun-loving spirit & kindness were ever present, and he brought laughter everywhere he went. Jim loved spending time at their place "up north" on Kusel Lake. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. His favorite place to watch a game was next door at "The Freddie Bar". Jim had many artistic talents and passions. Custom woodworking, landscape design, drawing and reading were just a few. He also loved his Jeep.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Gaya Glassen; children, Jaden Glassen, Mikenna Glassen, Ryannah Glassen; mother, Mary Ann Glassen; siblings, Michael (Alice) Glassen, Bill Glassen, Kim Glassen, Paul (Krystal) Glassen, Charles (Roberta) Glassen, Mary (Ben) Lake; in-laws; LuAnn (Pat) Conley, Greg (Carrie) Lock; sisters-in-law, Brianna (Keith)Johnson, Marisa Lock, Amanda Conley, Krista Johnson, Isabella (Sterling) Lock; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, Paul John Glassen.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 6:00pm, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the Mass. Memorials have been directed to the family. A Celebration of Life will take place on October 26, 2019, followed by the planned benefit for Jim. Details will be announced on a later date.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to the staff of Heartland Hospice for the care given to Jim and our family during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the #GlassenStrong prayer warriors for all the love and support they gave to Jim and our family throughout his battle and for the continued prayers for strength for the Glassen family moving forward.

