James R. Langan Sr.

February 20, 1948 - August 06, 2019

Langan, James R Sr. age 71, of Spring Prairie, WI. Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on August 06, 2019.

James was born to Russell and June (nee: Shurser) Langan in Lake Zurich, IL February 20, 1948. James grew up and graduated from High School in Lake Zurich before serving his country in the Army. After returning home James was on his way to visit a friend when he met Jeannie Janusz by accident sitting on the porch next door to where James was going. After dating and engagement were married October 26, 1971 in Lake Zurich, IL. James and Jeannie started their family and stayed in the Lake Zurich area before moving to Spring Prairie in 1986. James worked for G.E. Medical doing various jobs before his retirement. James was very fond of classic cars and would go to car shows often, at one time he even owned a GTO. James loved his family and would do anything for them, he will be dearly missed.

Survived by loving wife: Jeannie; two sons: James Anthony and Michael Paul; one grandchild: Tyler Matthew.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held August 15, 2019 from 12PM to 1:15PM at the Community United Methodist Church 455 S. Jefferson St Waterford. Military honors will be conducted at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2PM.

