  • "I will forever miss this infectious smile...a great friend..."
    - Ginger Czajkowski
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
TinCAN Roadhouse,
20715 Durand Ave
Union Grove, WI
RACINE - James R. McDougal, 53, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at the TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Union Grove, on Sunday, December 15th, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to an educational fund to be established for his sons. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.