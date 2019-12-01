James R. McDougal
RACINE - James R. McDougal, 53, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at the TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Union Grove, on Sunday, December 15th, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to an educational fund to be established for his sons. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
