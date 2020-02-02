James T. Benecke

September 7, 1970 - January 27 ,2020

RACINE - James T. Benecke, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 27 ,2020 at his residence.

James was born in Racine on September 7, 1970, son of William and Lynnette (nee: Terry) Benecke.

Jim attended Racine Lutheran and Wm. Horlick High School before graduating from Smoky Hills High School in Colorado. He was employed in Colorado as a carpenter for twelve years and had been employed with Racine Unified for nine years. In his spare time, he enjoyed music, and playing the drums and guitar.

Jim will be dearly missed by his mother, Lynnette Ernst; daughters, Brittany, Brianna and Brooke; brother, Carl (Lisa) Benecke; sister, Beverly (Mark) Elling; nieces and nephews, Charlotte (Charles) Fernandez, Jordan Delgado, Justice (CJ) Parker and AJ Farrer, Hope Elling (fiancée: Steven Dehmel), Benjamin Elling; great niece and nephew, Savannah and Liam Fernandez; other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his father, William and his grandparents.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or School have been suggested.

