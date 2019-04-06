James "Jim" W. Romanshek
December 8, 1948 - April 1, 2019
RACINE - James "Jim" W. Romanshek, age 70, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker Street, from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Racine Zoo or to Special Olympics have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com