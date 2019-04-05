James (Jim) W. Romanshek

December 8, 1948 - April 1, 2019

RACINE - James (Jim) W. Romanshek, age 70, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Kenosha, December 8, 1948, son of the late Robert and Jeanne (Nee: Dittmann) Romanshek and was raised in Racine.

Jim was a graduate of William Horlick High School "Class of 1967". Furthering his education he received a BS at Carroll College in 1971 and was a member of the TKE Fraternity. On May 12, 1973 he was united in marriage to Gretchen Kwenski. He owned and operated the family business Racine Heat Treating Corporation until his retirement in 2014.

He had a great love for Lake Michigan and cherished time competitively sailing on "Manitou" with his friends. He was an active member of the Racine Yacht Club having served on the board and as past Commodore. In 1999 he went to the dark side buying the powerboat "Manitou Passage". Jim was a member of the Old Goat Society (Chicago to Mackinac Race) and also enjoyed participating in numerous other races. He fed his lead foot by participating in Porsche Club Racing. He had a keen eye for box camera photography and loved world traveling. Jim will be fondly remembered for his jovial laugh and kind heart. He was always available to offer his "unsolicited worldly advice" while smoking his cigar or pipe.

Above all he was devoted to his family and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-five years, Gretchen; his daughters and sons-in-law, Maada (Rob) Kosky of Batavia, IL, Briena (Jeff) Jacob of Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Ellison, Elsie and Maeve; brother, Robin (Jean) Romanshek of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Karen Worner, Norma Kwenski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice (William) Anchor; and brothers-in-law, Bradley Kwenski and Jake Worner.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker Street, from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Racine Zoo or to Special Olympics have been suggested.

