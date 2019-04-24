James W. Weiss

October 4, 1940 - April 19, 2019

RACINE - James W. Weiss passed away on Friday, April 19th at home after battling ALS.

James was born to Walter and Margarete (Peterson) Weiss on October 4th, 1940. He lived in the city of Racine his entire life. James enlisted in the US Navy in 1957. Serving four years, he was stationed in Lebanon, Italy and France. After working at Gorton Machine and Walker Mfg, he joined the Racine Fire Dept in 1967, was licensed as an EMT in 1974 and retired as Interim Fire Chief on December 31, 1997.

James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen (Manke); three children, Debbie (Dean) Weiss, Chris (Cheryl) Weiss and John (Carolyn) Weiss; ten grandchildren, Haley and Nikki Weiss, Carly and Evan Weiss, Hannah, Olivia and Connor Weiss, Heather Tobin Stoeber, Tara Tobin Bartczak and Ashley Tobin and five great grandchildren. Also, his brother and sister-in-law, John (Mary Ellen) Weiss and sister-in-law, Lynne Eaton along with several nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents & brother-in-law John Eaton.

The family thanks the ALS team & HBPC at the Milwaukee & Union Grove VA Hospitals, the Wisconsin Paralyzed Veterans, caregivers Katherine, Sandra, Lorena and Hospice Alliance.

In leiu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Paralyzed Veterans or ALS Assoc. WI Chapter (alsawi.org).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sturino Funeral Home from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a short memorial service at 5:30 p.m.

Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

