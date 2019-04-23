James W. Weiss (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Weiss.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James W. Weiss

October 4, 1940 - April 19, 2019

RACINE - James W. Weiss passed away on Friday, April 19th at home after battling ALS.

In leiu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Paralyzed Veterans or ALS Assoc. WI Chapter (alsawi.org).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sturino Funeral Home from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a short memorial service at 5:30 p.m.

Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.