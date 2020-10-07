1/1
Jamie (Grau) Markovic
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jamie (nee: Grau) Markovic

May 14, 1964 - September 26, 2020

SALEM WI - Jamie Markovic, 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday September 26, 2020.

She was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on May 14, 1964 the daughter of the late David and Mary (nee: Fancher) Grau.

After graduating from Horlick High School, Jamie was later employed at J. I. Case Company. She found great enjoyment in crocheting, fishing, cooking and singing.

Jamie is survived by her husband, Craig Lamar; children, Kurtis (fiancée Amy Wilson), Anthony (fiancée Kayla Kimberlain) and Lucas Casper. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Caiden, Cameron, Raider, Allison, and Elliott Casper, in addition to two brothers, David and Jeff Grau. Jamie is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kurtis Grau and sister, Tracey Gorelick.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved