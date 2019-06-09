Jamilyn LaMasters

RACINE - Jamilyn LaMasters, age 46, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, November 4, 1972, daughter of James and Carol (Nee: Sheppard) LaMasters.

She loved her cars, Disney World and music.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Tyler James LaMasters; her mother, Carol LaMasters; sister, Sandra (Wayne) Rintoul, brother, James E. LaMasters Jr.; nephew, Ryan (Val) Rintoul; nieces, Reba Nicole Rintoul, Kristi LaMasters, Shanna Ryan; longtime friend, Todd Shenkenberg; her kittie companions, Monkey, Boo and Little Kitty; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James LaMasters,; nephew, James E. LaMasters III; and former husband, Brian Petersen.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a service to follow at 6:00 pm. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

