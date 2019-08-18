Jane H. Sampson

RACINE - Jane H. Sampson, 77, passed away in the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Her memorial service will be held in Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, on Friday, August 23rd at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dan Petersen officiating. Visitation will be in the church, on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Jane has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial can be directed to the MERGE youth program at Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 212 11th St. Racine, WI.

