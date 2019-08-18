Jane H. Sampson

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Faithbridge United Methodist Church
10402 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI
Jane H. Sampson

RACINE - Jane H. Sampson, 77, passed away in the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Her memorial service will be held in Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, on Friday, August 23rd at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dan Petersen officiating. Visitation will be in the church, on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Jane has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial can be directed to the MERGE youth program at Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 212 11th St. Racine, WI.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 18, 2019
