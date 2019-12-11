Jane T. Dotson

October 4, 1963 – December 4, 2019

RACINE – Jane Thelma Dotson, age 56, beloved mother of Jovante Dotson, Lee Wrencher & Kadeem Rhoades and dear sister of Lester (Sylvia) Dotson, Raymond Dotson, Teresa (Travis) Klyce, Robert Ruffin & Rhonda Ruffin and the late Darrle (Ruffin) Dotson; passed away at her at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Jane's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmie Richmond officiating. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com