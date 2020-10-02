Janet A. McCormickNee: Eichman

October 25, 1941 - September 30, 2020

RACINE - Janet A. McCormick, age 78, passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at her residence to join her husband Bill, who preceded her in death last week.

Janet was born in Beloit, WI on October 25, 1941, daughter of the late Ralph and Marion (nee: Joy) Eichman.

On October 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to William J. McCormick at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Beloit. She graduated from Beloit Catholic High School "Class of 1959" and from St. Mary's College of Nursing. Jan was a dedicated registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Racine for many years. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Edward's Catholic Church and always urged others to "keep the faith". Jan will be remembered fondly for her love of sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers and being a fan of Elvis and Johnny Cash. Above all, Jan will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Jan will be dearly missed by her children, Patricia Powell, Kevin (Dena) McCormick; grandchildren, Bridget (Miguel) Ramirez, Colin Powell (fiancée, Alex Matson), Sean Powell, Meghan Shelby (Eric Purdy), Erin Shelby, Brendan Shelby, Cheyenne (David) Salas, Johna Smith, Caden McCormick and Joseph McCormick; great grandchildren, Lianet Ruiz, Angel Ramirez, Trinity Ramirez, and Quintin Shelby; her dear sister whom she was very close to, Catherine "Kathy" (Marvin) Simplot; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, "Joseph" Patrick McCormick, Theresa McCormick, James (Carol) McCormick; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Jan was also preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen; sister, Susan Kimphbeck, and sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen (Roger) Stieve, Monica McCormick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jan and her husband at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI on Saturday October 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Avenue, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A luncheon will be served at Infusino's Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI, directly following the cemetery service. Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested.

