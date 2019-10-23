Janet "Jan" (Schaut) Campbell

March 31, 1950 - October 16, 2019

Jan (Schaut) Campbell, 69, passed away in her home surrounded by family on October 16, 2019.

Jan was born in Peoria, IL on March 31, 1950 to Edward Livingston and Mildred (nee, Fuller) Schaut. She moved to Racine, WI in 1961 and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1968. She was a member of the Racine Elks Youth National Champion Band and a staff writer for Drum Corps World. She studied at UW Parkside and UW Milwaukee as well as Manpower's Business Secretarial School.

On January 3, 1976, Jan married Keith Campbell of Burlington, WI. They met while working at the Haylofter's Community Theatre group and recently celebrated forty-three years of blissful marriage.

Jan had an extensive career as an executive secretary for companies such as Rockwell Automation, Danfoss North America, Allied Van Lines and the Charles Morris Newspaper Company.

Jan's interests and hobbies included a prolific taste for reading fiction, writing short stories, an avid fan of the Drum and Bugle Corps activity as well as numerous other types of music and a frequent attendee of the theater, opera, ballet and symphony. Jan had also visited many museums as a hobby but was especially enamored with art museums of all eras and types including the Calatrava Art Museum in Milwaukee, the MOMA in New York and the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay in Paris which were all her favorites.

Jan is survived by her husband, Keith Maynard Campbell of Fond du Lac, WI; brothers, David Christopher Schaut of Andover, NY, Charles Edward (Vickie) Schaut of South Beloit, IL, Richard Wolfgang (Kim) Schaut of Grass Valley, CA, Jonathan Arthur Schaut of Union Grove, WI, and a sister, Amysue Hutchinson Schaut of Racine, WI.; her sisters-in-law, Kathleen Florence (Mitchell) Kendall of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Stephanie Diane (Allen) Maass of Waterford, WI and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mildred Schaut; in-laws, Maynard and Janice Campbell and niece, Jamie Lynn Schaut.

In following Jan's wishes, a private family memorial will be held, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Agnesian Cancer Center or Agnesian Hospice Care.

