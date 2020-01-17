Janet J. Kellogg

May 12, 1929 – January 14, 2020

Racine – Janet Joan (nee: Grabher) Kellogg, age 90, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of her family, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Janet was born on Cleveland Avenue in West Racine on May 12, 1929 to the late Ernest and Anna Catherine (nee: Iverson) Grabher. She was a 1947 graduate of Washington Park High School. On April 26, 1952 in St. Edward Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with Robert Burton Kellogg, who preceded her in death on October 2, 2001. Janet lived her entire life in West Racine until moving to St. Monica's Senior Living in 2018.

She began her career as a telephone operator with Wisconsin Bell. Janet left to fulfill her dream of becoming a full-time mother and raising her 5 daughters. Years later, Janet entered back into the workforce by taking a part-time job with an answering service before returning to Wisconsin Bell, from where she retired.

Janet was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Altar Sodality, Telephone Pioneers and had been a Girl Scout volunteer when her daughters were young. Among her interests, she was enjoyed flower gardening, baking – especially pies, bowling, crocheting and always looked forward to socializing with her friends at Sewing Club. Above all, Janet loved spending time with her daughters & grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Ann Wiesner, Barbara Ann (John) Socha, Sharon Ann Vrana, Roberta Ann (G. Brian Lambert) Wick and Theresa Ann (Dan) Kruse; grandchildren, Richard (Kara Beck) Wiesner, Andrew (Ashleigh Sandbach) Wiesner, Scott (Anna) Wiesner, Nicholas (Sara) Hutchinson, Stacey (Joel) Verbeten, Lindsay (Chase) Soine, Justin (Tamara Caspers) Vrana, Dr. Alexandra (Julio Diaz) Wick, Abigail Wick-Lambert, Amanda Schurman, Joshua (Jessica) Shawhan and Robert Kruse; 16 great-grandchildren; many special nieces, nephews, St. Monica's family & friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by brothers, Donald (Doris) Grabher & George (Jean) Grabher; sisters, Eleanor (Eugene) Dexter & Alice Kilman; Robert's parents, Ralph and Agnes (nee: Dederich) Kellogg; brother-in-law, John (Mary Jo) Kellogg; and sister-in-law, Mary Jeanette (Richard) Belke.

Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Private entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. Memorials to the have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the residents & staff at St. Monica's for the friendship, care & support given to our Mother in her time of need. May God bless all of you!

