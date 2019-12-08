Janet L. Petrik

July 21, 1951 - December 2, 2019

RACINE - Janet L. Petrik, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born in Kenosha on July 21, 1951, the daughter of the late Joseph Stephen and Helen Marie (nee: Biskoskis) Petrik. Janet received her Bachelor of Science degree from UW Parkside. She was an Information Technology Manager for Walker-Tenneco for 23 years, retiring in 2004. Janet was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She became a self-taught theatrical sound designer and served as sound designer for more than 30 Racine Theater Guild productions. She was also a member of UW Parkside Community Orchestra. Janet enjoyed reading, bird watching, golfing, volunteering, gardening and loved her cats.

Surviving is her sister, Patricia Gibbs of Chicago, IL; longtime partner, Ron Halvorsen; children, Michelle Halvorsen, Kristin (Jeff) Latus and Mike (Denise) Halvorsen; grandchildren, Megan, Emma, Jackson, Cora, Colette and Reeve. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. There will be a visitation at the church before services from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Janet will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Racine Theatre Guild has been suggested.

