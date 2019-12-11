Janet L. Petrik
July 21, 1951 - December 2, 2019
RACINE - Janet L. Petrik, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 2, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. There will be a visitation at the church before services from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Janet will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Racine Theatre Guild has been suggested.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479