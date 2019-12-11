Janet L. Petrik (1951 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph Catholic Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Janet L. Petrik

July 21, 1951 - December 2, 2019

RACINE - Janet L. Petrik, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 2, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. There will be a visitation at the church before services from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Janet will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Racine Theatre Guild has been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 11, 2019
