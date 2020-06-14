Janet May (Olsen) Kizirnis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet May (Olsen) Kizirnis

September 20, 1945 - May 20, 2020

On Wed., May 20 2020, Janet May (Olsen) Kizirnis of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at the age of 74.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Sigmund, her parents Claren and Dorothy, her step-father Donald Morrison, and her sister Kathie Troxell. She is survived by her three children Nick, Leslie, and Jennifer, her grand-children Emily, Derek, Ethan, Lily, and Joey, and close friend Thomas Sanders.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved