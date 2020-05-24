Janet (Christensen) McOlash
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet (Christensen) McOlash September 5, 1946 - May 20, 2020 Janet (Christensen) McOlash passed away peacefully at sunset on Wednesday, May 20, with her closest loved ones by her side. Janet liked to tease with a twinkle in her eye, and she loved Native American culture. She is survived by her husband, Joel, of 46 years; her daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Edward Gonzales; her siblings; and an extended, closely knit community of family and friends. Condolences can be sent to the McOlash Family c/o Simply Cremation, 243 North Broadway, Green Bay, WI, 54303.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved