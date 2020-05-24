Janet (Christensen) McOlash September 5, 1946 - May 20, 2020 Janet (Christensen) McOlash passed away peacefully at sunset on Wednesday, May 20, with her closest loved ones by her side. Janet liked to tease with a twinkle in her eye, and she loved Native American culture. She is survived by her husband, Joel, of 46 years; her daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Edward Gonzales; her siblings; and an extended, closely knit community of family and friends. Condolences can be sent to the McOlash Family c/o Simply Cremation, 243 North Broadway, Green Bay, WI, 54303.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store