Janet T. Clark

June 2, 1930 - January 11, 2020

Janet T. Clark, 89, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Racine on June 2, 1930, she was the daughter of Walter and Ella (nee Riegelmann) Tomlinson. Her early life was spent in Racine, where she graduated from Horlick High School, Class of 1948 and Northwestern University, Class of 1952 with a Bachelor Degree in English. She also served as president of her sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta. On July 18, 1953 at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine, she was united in marriage to Eric Clark. Following marriage, they moved to Germany until 1956, then moved to Glenview, Illinois for 16 years, before moving to Pan Yack Park in Kansasville. In 2003, they made Burlington their home. Eric preceded her in death on September 14, 2008.

Janet worked as medical technician following marriage, then as a homemaker once her children were born. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Women's Club, Racine Republicans and several bridge clubs. In her early years, she liked to golf and sail. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and entertaining. As she got older, she liked to play cards and travel with her husband. Her favorite times were spent with her family.

Janet is survived by her children, Bryan (Bridgete) Clark and Kevin (Ginny) Clark; and grandchildren, Haley (Jack) Demski, Ian Clark, Laura (Michael) Holyoke and Jane (Carlos) Herrera. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eric.

The family would like to thank all her friends, especially Nancy Birkett, for her companionship and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

A Memorial Service for Janet will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com