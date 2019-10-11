Janice J. Dreger (1952 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1610 Main Street
Union Grove, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1610 Main Street
Union Grove, WI
Obituary
Janice J. Dreger

August 6, 1952 – October 8, 2019

UNION GROVE – Janice Jean (nee: Rank) Dreger, age 67, passed away at on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Funeral services for Jan will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Paul's Lutheran Church (1610 Main Street in Union Grove) with Pastor David Ramirez officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:15 am. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 11, 2019
