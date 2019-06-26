Janice Miller (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Miller.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Midtown Church of Christ
1704 13th St.
Racine, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janice Miller

August 26, 1962 - June 4, 2019

Janice Miller, 56, passed away on Monday, June 04, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Born to Vera and David Miller in Racine, WI on August 26, 1962. Janice graduated from Washington Park High School in 1980.

Cherishing her memories are; son, Lequinte DeShawn Miller, sister, Vicky (Stephen) Coerper, brother, Kenneth Miller, and sister Monica (Michael) Bailey. Janice is preceded in death by her son, LeQuan Gandy, parents, David and Vera Miller, grandparents, Ernest and Louise McLain, and brother, Ronnie Miller.

The Memorial service will be at Midtown Church of Christ, 1704 13th St., Racine, WI on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 am.
Published in Racine Journal Times from June 26 to June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.