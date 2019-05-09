Janis E. Filippone

May 23, 1926 – May 6, 2019

RACINE – Janis Elaine (nee: Rhodes) Filippone, age 92; beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Filippone and dear mother of Barbara (Bernard) Vanderleest, Nancy (Peter) Hansen, Cynthia (Eugene) Dougherty, Jennifer (Kirt Jensen) Filippone, Mary (William) Henderson and David (Tricia) Filippone; passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie on Monday, May 6, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Father Ricardo Martin officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the Samuel R. Filippone Memorial Endowed Scholarship @ UW-Parkside, Sacred Heart Parish or to the have been suggested.

Please see Sunday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

