Janis E. Filippone

May 23, 1926 – May 6, 2019

RACINE – Janis Elaine (nee: Rhodes) Filippone, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie on Monday, May 6, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Father Ricardo Martin officiating. Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the Samuel R. Filippone Memorial Endowed Scholarship @ UW-Parkside, the or Sacred Heart Parish have been suggested.

