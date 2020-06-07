Jason M. Weniger

December 9, 1975 - May 29, 2020

RACINE- Jason M. Weniger, 44, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with kidney disease. During his five-year battle with his condition, Jason never lost his sense of humor, his drive to beat it, and his appreciation of everything in his life.

Jason was born in Milwaukee on December 9, 1975 to Joseph H. and Mary (nee, Tess) Weniger. He graduated from UW Parkside. His first job after college was working for the Racine Journal Times. He spent several years working in the supply chain logistics for large construction companies. His last employment was on contract to CNH.

Jason is survived by his parents Joseph and Mary; his brother, Jeffrey (Suzy) Weniger; his daughter, Jennifer and countless friends.

The speed with which his condition changed shocked many of us and no one could have foreseen this, nor prepared for it. His absence will be felt for quite some time because he left an indelible mark on our lives.

In keeping with Jason's wishes, cremation has taken place, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A private family service was held. Jason would not want you to mourn his passing, but rather celebrate the times you shared. Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

Memorials in Jason's memory may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the American Kidney Foundation.

