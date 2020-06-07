Jason M. Weniger
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jason M. Weniger

December 9, 1975 - May 29, 2020

RACINE- Jason M. Weniger, 44, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with kidney disease. During his five-year battle with his condition, Jason never lost his sense of humor, his drive to beat it, and his appreciation of everything in his life.

Jason was born in Milwaukee on December 9, 1975 to Joseph H. and Mary (nee, Tess) Weniger. He graduated from UW Parkside. His first job after college was working for the Racine Journal Times. He spent several years working in the supply chain logistics for large construction companies. His last employment was on contract to CNH.

Jason is survived by his parents Joseph and Mary; his brother, Jeffrey (Suzy) Weniger; his daughter, Jennifer and countless friends.

The speed with which his condition changed shocked many of us and no one could have foreseen this, nor prepared for it. His absence will be felt for quite some time because he left an indelible mark on our lives.

In keeping with Jason's wishes, cremation has taken place, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A private family service was held. Jason would not want you to mourn his passing, but rather celebrate the times you shared. Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

Memorials in Jason's memory may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the American Kidney Foundation.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved