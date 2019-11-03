Jason Nicholas Kuharske

July 25, 1984 - October 26, 2019

BURLINGTON - Jason Nicholas Kuharske of Burlington passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident on Saturday, October 26th at the age of 35.

Jason was born July 25, 1984 at St. Mary's in Milwaukee to Stanley and Janice (nee: Beilke) Kuharske. Jason attended grade and high school in Cudahy and eventually attended Marquette University where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. Jason joined the Home Depot team in 2005 and found out quickly that he loved the business, the people and the customers. Jason held and excelled in many positions and stores with the company, always learning and developing. He was promoted to Store Manager in Rhinelander and eventually became the Store Manager in Lake Geneva. He used his knowledge, skills and personality to develop and encourage his team and drive their store to success.

On September 22, 2007, Jason was married to Erika Kroes on Mackinack Island. Four years later, on September 26, 2011, they welcomed the joy of their lives, Ella Lynn Kuharske. Jason spent the last eight years always making sure Ella was a happy, loved little girl. She was the light of his life and he was hers.

Anybody who knows Jason knows he had a passion for golf and despite his hectic work schedule would find as much time as he could to hit the links. Jason loved the outdoors and the north woods, having spent a lot of time during his childhood in Eagle River with his beloved Grandparents, Dan and Rachel. He was a master of all home projects, a consummate do-it-yourselfer. He could make/build/fix anything and loved to flip houses. There was never NOT a home project in progress at the Kuharske house. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed Sundays when he was able to catch a game.

Jason will be remembered as a talented manager and mentor and a great friend, brother and son. But most of all, he will be remembered as a loving husband and an incredible father who would do anything for his best friend and daughter, Ella. Jason loved the beach and took every opportunity he had to enjoy it with Ella. He loved to grill and cook but took special pride in making pancakes for Ella.

Jason leaves to cherish his life and memory, his wife, Erika Kuharske and their beloved daughter, Ella Lynn. He is further survived by his Grandmother, Rachel Kuharske, his parents Stanley and Janice Kuharske, sister Sammy Jo Kuharske (Phil Steele), niece and God Daughter Vanity and nephews Alexander and Elias. He is also survived by his Father and Mother in law, Gary and Gaye Kroes, sister in law Karen Kroes (Chris Millard) and nephew, Jay and brother in law Craig (Belinda) Kroes and nephews Gabriel and Greyson and countless other relatives, friends and coworkers. Jason was preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Dan Kuharske and Bernard "Toby" Bielke and Grandmother Imogene Bielke, Aunt and Uncle Donna and Brad Bruneau and Uncle Terry Martindale.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

A custodial account has been set up in Ella's name at Educator's Credit Union. In lieu of flowers, donations towards Ella's future are appreciated and can be made at any Educator's branch location.

