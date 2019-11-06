Jason Nicholas Kuharske

July 25, 1984 - October 26, 2019

BURLINGTON - Jason Nicholas Kuharske of Burlington passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident on Saturday, October 26th at the age of 35.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

A custodial account has been set up in Ella's name at Educator's Credit Union. In lieu of flowers, donations towards Ella's future are appreciated and can be made at any Educator's branch location.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com