Jason Robert Post

August 11, 1999 - May 15, 2019

BURLINGTON - Jason R. Post, 19, passed away into eternal life, in the arms of Jesus Christ on May 15, 2019 after a fight with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Jason was born in Racine to Joe and Pam (nee Hinds) Post on August 11, 1999. He graduated from Burlington High School on June 8, 2018. He was employed by Richter's Marketplace.

In Jason's younger years, he enjoyed wrestling and playing football. He was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Vikings (to playfully harass his dad, a Green Bay Packer fan). Jason also appreciated sleeping over with his cousins at Aunt Heidi and Uncle Steve's house. Jason loved to fish and to grouse hunt in Ashland County.

Jason was a lovable young man who shared what he had. He was very giving of himself and was willing to help others by taking them under his wing.

Jason will be deeply missed by his parents, Joe and Pam Post; four brothers and one sister: AJ, Zach, Jon, Austin, and Caroline; paternal grandparents, Alphonse and Marcia Post; maternal grandmother, Lydia Bailey; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Francis Bailey.

A celebration of Jason's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 108 McHenry Street, Burlington, WI, 53105 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and the nursing staff at Froedtert Hospital for their kind and compassionate care given to Jason and his family. The family is also thankful for the quilt made for Jason by Emmanuel Lutheran Church Quilters of Brookfield, WI.

