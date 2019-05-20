Jason R. Post (1999 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason R. Post.
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
108 McHenry Street
Burlington, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jason Robert Post

August 11, 1999 - May 15, 2019

BURLINGTON - Jason R. Post, 19, passed away into eternal life, in the arms of Jesus Christ on May 15, 2019 after a fight with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A celebration of Jason's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 108 McHenry Street, Burlington, WI, 53105 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.