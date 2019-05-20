Jason Robert Post

August 11, 1999 - May 15, 2019

BURLINGTON - Jason R. Post, 19, passed away into eternal life, in the arms of Jesus Christ on May 15, 2019 after a fight with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A celebration of Jason's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 108 McHenry Street, Burlington, WI, 53105 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

