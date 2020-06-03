Jay C. Hoppe September 14, 1967 - May 23, 2020 Hoppe, Jay C., age 52, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 due to unforeseen health issues. Jay was born in Burlington on September 14, 1967, the son of the late LaVerne and Joyce (nee. Smith) Hoppe. In September 1994 Jay married Nancy Kester which blessed the arrival of his only child AJ being born the following September. Jay was a self-employed truck driver (Hoppe Trucking) and hauled steel exclusively for Steel Warehouse of Milwaukee. Jay enjoyed a variety of activities over the course of his life including, boating, jet skiing, hunting, shooting, and working on vehicles or his property. He enjoyed and was known for spending most of his time with family and friends, of which he carried a sincere dedication. He always committed himself to attend all functions he was invited to by everyone. Jay would always be the first person to offer anyone any type of help they needed, if you needed him, he was there. Jay was very well known in the community and one could not go anywhere with him without running into someone he knew that required a stop for conversation with a smile. Jay is survived by his son AJ, ex-wife Nancy, sisters, Mary Jo (Ron) Friedrich, and Julie (Fernando) Ventura; brothers, James (Diane) Hoppe, Jeff (Dawn) Hoppe, and Jason (Christina) Hoppe; nephews, Jeremy (Mande) Shecterle, Jon (Kristal) Hoppe, Josh (Susie) Hoppe, Jaren and Jaden Hoppe, Nick (Steph) Northup, and Samantha (Jonathan) Aegerter. Jay is further survived by cousins, other relatives, and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and brother-in-law Augie Potter. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kelly's Bleachers II in Wind Lake on Saturday June 13th from 2-5 PM. Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers and to honor his brother Jeff's service to our country, memorials are suggested to any American Legion Post or VFW Post in your local area. Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, Wisconsin 262-534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.