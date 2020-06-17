Jean A. Holbus(Nee: Heymen)

September 13, 1931 – May 25, 2020

Jean A. Holbus, age 88 of Racine, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ascension- All Saints.

Jean was born on September 13, 1931 in Racine a daughter of the late Albert and Rachel (nee:Bakken) Heymen. Jean was a 1949 graduate of St. Catherine's High School.

On August 11, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Racine she was united in marriage to Joseph Holbus.

An amazing wife and mother, Jean had given birth not seven children (including two sets of twins) by the age of twenty-six.

She was employed as the Parish secretary at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for twenty years retiring in 1995. Jean was a devoted member of St. Paul the Apostle, having served on the Parish Council and on several committees and Eucharistic ministries. She was a proud member of the Archdiocesan Mothers Guild and the Catholic Women's Club.

Jean and Joe loved to travel and enjoyed many trips together. Spending the winter months in San Diego, Hawaii and Alaska were their favorites. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, uilting, vplaying cribbage. She loved her daily crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed the time she spent visiting with family and friends, playing cards, and going out to dinner.

Survivors include her husband Joseph; her children, Joseph Holbus Jr., Barry Holbus, Rev. Brian Holbus, Gregory (Debra) Holbus, Theresa Holbus, Dianne (Tom) Armato and Daniel (Sheila) Holbus.

She is further survived by her grandchildren, Karen (Todd) Ratner, Christopher (Korrie) Holbus, Gregory Holbus Jr., Danielle (Chris) Easton, Daniel (Tiffany) Holbus Jr. ,Robert (Shanda) Holbuis, Paula Armato, and Mark(Cassie Vegter) Armato, Cezar Tinoco, and Jairo (Katie Black) Tinoco, and her 9 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta (Robert)McLellan, and her sister in law Joan Heymen.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Church. Interment at Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or St. Monica's Senior Living would be appreciated.

The Holbus family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to entire staff of St. Monica's, Dr. Mark DeCheck and the staff of Ascension All Saints for all their love and support during this difficult time.

