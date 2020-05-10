Jean C. Beres June 19, 1944 - May 3, 2020 RACINE - Jean Carol Beres, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born in Racine, June 19, 1944, daughter of the late William Gerber and Esther (Nee: Erickson) Gerber Nees. Jean graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1962". On January 20, 1962 she was united in marriage to Arthur Holmes Jr. On April 29, 1976, she was united in marriage to Richard E. "Dickie" Beres who preceded her in death January 26, 2011. Together they owned and operated Beres Towing and Repairs for almost 50 years. Most of all she truly enjoyed spending time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her children, James (Holly) Holmes, Cheryl Valente, Lynn (David) Morris; grandchildren, Julie Anchondo, Stephanie (Nick) Sexauer, Danielle (Brandon) Barnes, Gabrielle (Michael) Gnorski, Emily, David Jr., Jeanette and Elizabeth Morris; great-grandchildren, Ramiro Valente-Melendez, Hailey and Bradley Anchondo, Aleena and Brice Barnes, Grant, Cassandra and Madaline Gnorski; brothers, Wayne (Maureen) Gerber, Gregg (Susan) Nees; in-laws, Thomas (Jean) Beres, Donald (Karen) Beres, Roseann (Jack) Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends, including her fiancé John Holmes. In addition to her parents and husband Dick she was preceded in death by her son Daniel, March 17, 2019. Due to the current health condition private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. A public celebration of Jean's life will be held and announced at a later date. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.