Jean Dorothy Sadlon

April 6, 1925 – September 6, 2020

RACINE – Jean Dorothy (nee: Beilke) Sadlon, age 95, passed away with family lovingly by her side on Sunday, September 6, 2020 – now at peace with a heart full of love.

She was born in Wausau, WI on April 6, 1925 to the late Arthur and Dorothy (nee: Smith) Beilke. After graduating from high school, she was an attorney's personal assistant until she started her beautiful family. Family always came first in her life…they were her everything! She moved to Kenosha in 1961. On June 14, 1977 she married Gerald "Jerry" Sadlon and resided in Racine while remaining close with her friends from Kenosha. Playing Bridge was her favorite pastime beginning in her teen years. Jean also enjoyed shopping, reading, cooking, golf, and skiing. Jean was a member of Kenosha Country Club for many years. Jerry & Jean traveled frequently together in and out of the country– including spending winters in sunny Arizona after retirement and traveling with her sister and brother-in-law. Sadly, Jerry passed away on January 23, 2014. Jean's strength was will power & positive thinking. She didn't want to leave her precious family but she heard a voice saying "Jerry is calling for you" & she willingly replied "I know…I am ready". May they now rest in peace "Together Forever".

Left with sweet memories are her children, Thomas (Deborah) Gerum of Wausau; Jamie Bonell of Oshkosh; Mary Jo (Tom) Klappa of Kenosha; Julie (Mark) Osten of Verona; Patrick (Debra) Gerum of Big Bend; and Tina (Doug) Krimmer of Oak Creek; grandchildren, Jessica (Bill) Kolz, Michelle Gerum, Jason (Kathy) Gerum, Megan (Derrick) Krueger, Nathan Gerum, Kelly Bonell, Kori (Bryan) Dorn, Ryan Bonell, Gregg (Sarah) Klappa, Jonathon Klappa, Neil (Heather) Osten, Aaron (Nicole) Osten, Amie (Dustin) Hunt, Kyle (Addison) Gerum, Krista Gerum, Erik Gerum, Nicklaus Gerum, Sydney (Miles) Sonnenberg, and Hayden Krimmer; 24 great-grandchildren with 1 bun in the oven; sister, Phyllis Makowski; step-son, Chris Sadlon of Milwaukee; and Jean's many extended family and friends.

Jean was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Arthur & Dorothy; husband, Jerry; son-in-law, Dave Bonell; brother-in-law, Stan Makowski, and nephew, Mark Makowski.

In accordance with Jean's wishes, private family services were held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. In memory of Jean, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staffs of Oak Park Place and Ascension All Saints for the compassionate care & support given in Jean's time of need. May God bless all of you!

