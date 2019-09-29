Jean E. Heaps

November 5, 1934 - September 25, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT (formerly of Milwaukee) – Mrs. Jean E. Heaps, 84, passed away at her home on September 25, 2019.

She was born in Milwaukee on November 5, 1934, the daughter of Eric and Esther Mattuschek. Jean graduated from North Division High School. On August 26, 1956 she married Richard Heaps. They moved to Racine in 1996 after retirement to be closer to their family.

Jean was an active member of the Racine Garden Club.

In addition to her husband Richard, Jean is survived by her son, Eric J. Heaps; her daughter, Reve J. Rolland; her grandson, Adam Heaps and her nephews and nieces, Jim, Steve, Londa, Larry, Laurie and Lisa.

Please join Richard, Eric and Reve at their home for a Celebration of Jean's Life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

