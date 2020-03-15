Jean G. Hawkins

August 1, 1941 - March 11, 2020

UNION GROVE – Jean G. Hawkins, age 78, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 11, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1941 to parents Melvin and Olive (nee. Anderson) Kruegel in Milwaukee, WI. The family moved to Franklin while she was a preschooler and Jean lived there till she got married. Jean married the love of her life, George Hawkins, on July 15, 1961 and were married for 58 years. She loved spending time outdoors, especially to fish and camp. Jean was also very skilled at crocheting and donated many of her hand made items to charity. She will be dearly missed.

Jean is survived by her husband, George; sons, Scott and Todd (Joann); grandchildren, Jen (Steve), Jackie (Mike), Josh (Grace), Trista, Taylor, & Lee; grandchildren, Luke, Xavier, Tyler, Gemma, Charlotte, & Kate; siblings, Art (Judie) Kruegel, Roy (Judy) Kruegel, Claire (Duane) Bauer, and Carol (Jim) Wojnarowski; brother-in-law, Clifford Hawkins; many other relatives, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Gerald Hawkins.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12-2 pm. Memorial services will follow at 2 pm. Burial will be held at a later date in Mason, WI.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

