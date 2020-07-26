Jean G. Hawkins

August 1, 1941 - March 11, 2020

UNION GROVE – Jean G. Hawkins, age 78, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 pm. Burial to be held at the Mason Cemetery in Mason, WI at a later date.

