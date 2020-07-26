1/1
Jean G. Hawkins
1941 - 2020
Jean G. Hawkins

August 1, 1941 - March 11, 2020

UNION GROVE – Jean G. Hawkins, age 78, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 pm. Burial to be held at the Mason Cemetery in Mason, WI at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
AUG
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
