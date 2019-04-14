Jean L. Jones

January 26, 1936 - April 10th, 2019

Jean L. Jones of Two Rivers, WI went to be with her Lord on April 10th, 2019.

Jean was born to Michael and Ann (Sekey) Predny January 26, 1936 in Chicago and lived most of her life in the Racine area. The passion of Jean's heart was sharing her love of Jesus Christ with others and telling them that Jesus loves them. She also loved to read and going shopping. She greeted new friends and old with a sweet smile and out stretched hand. Jean was married for 60 years to Ray L. Jones. Ray preceded Jean in death September 7th, 2018.

They had five children; surviving are daughters and son in law: Christy George, Terri and Michael Adsit, Peggy Jones; preceding in death were sons Michael and Mathew Jones. Jean's grandchildren are: Theresa (Clint) Fandrei, Kari Tower-Sevick (Michael Sevick), Allison George, Tony George, Brianna George, Michael (Ida Mae) Adsit Jr., Victoria (Justin) Schwahn, Jonathan (Danielle) Adsit. Also, great grandchildren: Theodore, Tyler and Autumn Fandrei; Gloriana Schwahn and Hezekiah Adsit. Jean's sisters are Mary Ann Rugg, Mickie (Ron) McCallum, Janet Smith. Also surviving are aunt, Alice Petersen, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 12:00 on Thursday, April 18th.

Special thanks to the staff of Hamilton Care Center for the excellent, compassionate care that they showed Jean. The family also greatly appreciates the many kindnesses and friendship shown to Jean by her church family at Renew Church.