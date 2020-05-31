Jean M. Canfield 1932 - 2020 Jean M. Canfield, age 88, of Burlington passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born January 18, 1932 to Robert and Zelma (nee Franklin) Rosengrant in Scranton, PA. Following her mother's death, 2 months after she was born, Jean was raised by her grandparents Hector and Ada Franklin in Binghamton, New York where she graduated from high school. On December 9, 1961 she was united in marriage to Edward Coe Canfield in Springfield, TN. Following their marriage, they lived in various places including, New York, Indiana, Colorado, and in 1996 settled in Wisconsin. Jean worked as a nurses aide at St. Catherine's Hospital. She was a member of Westosha Lakes Church. Jean enjoyed playing Bunk-o, roller skating, needle point and crocheting. She loved to travel with her husband Edward and her dog Cody. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward, children: Roger Shautt, Denise (Cameron) Whitehead, Thomas M. (Jeannette) Oconnor, Edward (Diane) Canfield, Mark (Kay) Canfield, 6 grandchildren; Eric Carlson and Dawn (Ken) Carlson, Heather (Matt) Brant, Chad (Aileen), Dustin (Victoria) Canfield and Cherie (Brian) Kendl, and 10 great-grandchildren: Natalie Heelein, Byron & Logan Schmaling, Alexis, Kaitlyn, McKenzie and Madison Sullivan, Jameson, Tatumn and Marcus Canfield. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents Ada and Hector Franklin. Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 5 at 12:30pm at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday June 5th from 10:30am till time of service. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Journal Times on May 31, 2020.