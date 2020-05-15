Jean M. Cater May 15, 1928 - April 26, 2020 ARNOLD, MO. - Jean M. Cater (nee Pastore), 91, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a long and love-filled life. Jean was born in Detroit, Mich. on May 15, 1928 and is preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents, Fred and LeVera Pastori, and her brother, Fred. Jean spent most of her career in hospitality, working at area restaurants including The Golden Lantern, Holiday Inn and Gatsby's. She was best known as the hostess of The Camelot Supper Club prior to it being destroyed by a fire in 1979. She then became the dining room supervisor at The Council House and retired from the position in 1991. Jean spent most of her life in Racine and moved to Tucson, Ariz. in 1994, before returning to the Midwest in 2015. Jean is survived by her son Scott (Shelia) Cater of Kenosha; daughter Lin Urness of Arnold, Mo.; granddaughter Stephanie Cater (Alex Trevino) of Milwaukee; grandson Paul (Tricia) Luljak of Arnold, Mo., and great grandchildren Alex Jr., Carina, Alexander, Emma, and Lilliana. Per her request, there will be a combined memorial service for Jean and Keith at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to a local food pantry.



