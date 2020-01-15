Jean M. MandliNee: Marsch

May 20, 1930 - January 10, 2020

RACINE - With her husband by her side, Jean M. Mandli, age 89, passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 10, 2020 at her residence. Jean was born in Racine on May 20, 1930, daughter of the late Roman and Beatrice (nee: McConville) Marsch.

On December 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alex S. Mandli Sr. Together, they raised four children and shared nearly seventy beautiful years together. She worked for twenty-five years at the Center for Community Concerns, the last seventeen years as the Executive Director. As the director, Jean's influence was felt throughout the entire Racine community. The center spearheaded many projects and helped organizations, including Tex Reynolds, Toys For Tots, The Women's Resource Center, Neighborhood Watch, CROP Walk for Hunger and many others. Jean was a dedicated member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In her younger years, Jean loved her family camping trips around the United States and more recently her trips to Arizona and Las Vegas. She will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Jean will be dearly missed by her husband, Alex Mandli Sr.; children, Alex (Jean B.) Mandli Jr., Gregg (Deborah) Mandli, Karen (John) Kading, Kurt (Terri) Mandli; grandchildren, Zachary, Brett, Mara and Alei; great grandchildren, Cash, Mackson and Nora; sisters, and brother-in-law, Patricia Seter, Romayne (Thomas) Mueller; and sister-in-law, Jean C. Mandli; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn (Gordon) Nielsen Dorothy (Adrian) Wilson and brother-in-law, Wally Seter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue, on Saturday January 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or Racine County Food Bank have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com