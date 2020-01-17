Jean M. Mandli (1930 - 2020)
  • "Let the Perpetual Light shine upon her.."
    - Nancy Kairis
  • "May you find peace and comfort in God's Love for you. I..."
    - Nancy Kairis
  • "Gregg, So very sorry to read of your mom's passing. My..."
    - Jim Schnetz
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1425 Grove Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1425 Grove Avenue
Jean M. MandliNee: Marsch

May 20, 1930 - January 10, 2020

RACINE - With her husband by her side, Jean M. Mandli, age 89, passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 10, 2020 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue, on Saturday January 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or Racine County Food Bank have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 17, 2020
