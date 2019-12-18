Jean Stummer

February 17, 1936 - December 15, 2019

Jean Stummer, 83 years old of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Brookside Care Center with her loving husband of 62 years at her side.

She was born February 17th, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Helen (Sullivan) Nield in Kenosha, WI. She attended St. Catherine's High School in Racine, WI and graduated from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI. On August 17, 1957, she married the love of her life, Jim Stummer, at St. Mary Catholic Church, where they have been life-long parishioners.

Together they raised five children. During their school years, Jean was a Cub Scout Den Mother, taught sewing and was also very active in school events and fundraisers, both at St. Mary's and St. Joe's in Kenosha. She was a member of the Women's Dental Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Kenosha Hospital gift shop for many years. Jean also worked part time at The Carousel gift shop and The Finishing Touch, where she contributed her talent for decorating.

Through the years, she enjoyed bridge club with the ladies, spending time with family at their north woods home, playing games and reading. She was an amazing cook, preparing dishes that made family gatherings special, with many recipes inspiring family cookbooks. She was generous with her hospitality, greeting new guests with a hug and always having room for "one more plate."

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen (Sullivan) Nield, and siblings Tom (Joan) Nield and Carol Sigwart.

Jean is survived by her husband, James; five children: Timothy (Kathy) Stummer of Menomonee Falls, WI, Dr. Keith (Laura) Stummer of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Terri (Dave) Culp of Waukesha, WI, Mary Schabel of Kenosha, WI and Betsy (Keith Alexander) Stummer of Kenosha, WI.; sibling, Colleen (the late Michael) Haglund of Petaluma, CA; grandchildren, Katie Stummer, Allison (Brad) Schmidt, Max Culp, Jack Culp, Maddie Culp, Megan Stummer, Erin Stummer, Zhenya Stummer, Hannah Schabel and Marty Schabel; great grandchild, Lyla Jean Schmidt; nieces and nephews and many close friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 20th at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice Alliance are appreciated.

