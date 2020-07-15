Jeanette R. George

1937 - 2020

Jeanette R. George, age 83, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Somers, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at All Saints Ascension Hospital in Racine.

Born in Stark County, Illinois on June 18, 1937, she was the daughter of John and Jessie (nee Streitmatter) Hart. Her early life was spent in Monica, Illinois where she graduated from Princeville High School.

On July 7, 1971 in Nasha, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Jack George. Following marriage, they resided in Somers, Wisconsin for 25 years before moving to Mount Pleasant in 1996. Jeanette worked as a mail clerk for Young Radiator and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Union Grove. She was an avid reader.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Jack and a sister, Beverly K. Spear. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Angie Simpson and Sandra Stichling and brother, Beryl Hart.

The family would like to thank Mary Ann and Ted Anzalone for their care and concern during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Union Grove.

Memorial Services for Jeanette will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Union Grove. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Friday July 17, 2020 at church from 10 am until 10:45 am. Private burial will take place at The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 mask are suggested, but not required.

