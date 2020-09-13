1/1
Jeanne Lorraine (nee: Nelson) Wolf
1928 - 2020
Jeanne Lorraine Wolf (nee: Nelson)

1928 - 2020

RACINE- Jeanne Lorraine Wolf, 92, was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 9, 2020.

Beloved mother of Claudia (James) Coticchia and Robert (Julianne) Wolf. Grandmother of Caroline June (Jacob) Odell, Kimberly Jeanne Coticchia, Timothy James Coticchia and Kristen Joyce Coticchia. Great grandmother of Nathan Odell. Cherished sister of Joyce Anderson. Dear cousin of Anita Schaffer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers Everett Nelson and Sidney (Bette) Nelson, sister June (Cliff) Schaeffer and brother-in-law Willard Anderson.

Funeral services for Jeanne will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church have been suggested.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
SEP
19
Interment
West Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
