Jeanne Lorraine Wolf (nee: Nelson)

1928 - 2020

RACINE- Jeanne Lorraine Wolf, 92, was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 9, 2020.

Beloved mother of Claudia (James) Coticchia and Robert (Julianne) Wolf. Grandmother of Caroline June (Jacob) Odell, Kimberly Jeanne Coticchia, Timothy James Coticchia and Kristen Joyce Coticchia. Great grandmother of Nathan Odell. Cherished sister of Joyce Anderson. Dear cousin of Anita Schaffer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers Everett Nelson and Sidney (Bette) Nelson, sister June (Cliff) Schaeffer and brother-in-law Willard Anderson.

Funeral services for Jeanne will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church have been suggested.

