Jeanne M. (Nee: Leannah) Sura
1931 - 2020
Jeanne M. Sura (Nee: Leannah)

1931 - 2020

Jeanne Marion Sura, age 89, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Marinette, WI, June 30, 1931, daughter of the late Dennis and Pearl (Nee: Wise) Leannah.

Jeanne's family moved to Racine and she graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1949". It was at St. Catherine's that she met Donald G. Sura, Sr. and on July 7, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church they were united in marriage and together raised 6 children. Don passed away this past March 18th after 68 years of marriage. Jeanne was employed at Connecticut General Insurance for over 15 years retiring in 1988. She was a long-time active member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Above all Jeanne treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Kathleen (Robert) Robison, Mary (David) Coughlin, Patrick (Diana) Sura M.D., Gregory (Danelle) Sura, Christine Sura; 18 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Donald G. (Julie) Sura Jr.; infant great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Ray) Crump; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and May (Nee: Flanigan) Sura.

Due to the current health regulations private services will be held. A service celebrating Jeanne's and Don's life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or St. Catherine's High School have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Aurora Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
