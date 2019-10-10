Jeffery S. Held

December 24, 1954 – September 27, 2019

Businessman and inventor Jeffery Scott Held, 64, of Chicago and Nantucket, MA, died Friday, Sept. 27, in Chicago, following a long illness.

Jeff was born in Racine, WI, Dec. 24, 1954, to John and Mary Suzanne Held, and grew up there. He was married to the former Gay Fraker Phillips in 1994.

Most recently he was founder and president of X-Traxion, LLC and a senior advisor to Advanced Valve Technologies, Inc. Jeff had been awarded more than 20 U.S. and foreign patents pertaining to environmental quality, medical sanitation, highway and airport safety, and product purity.

He was an honors graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) in 1976. Additionally, he studied executive management at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Survivors include his wife, Gay; his father, John, Racine; sisters Lisa Held, Racine, and Wendy Kunz (David), Woodbury, MN; and brother Kurt (Patty), St. Louis, MO.

Jeff requested that there not be a memorial service. Contributions in his memory may be made to the RISD Malcolm Grear Endowed Scholarship Fund, Attn: Amanda Wright, 2 College Street, Providence, RI 02903, and the Nantucket Land Council, P.O. Box 502, Nantucket, MA 02554.